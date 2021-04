Local resident Mike Pullins is running for Farm Credit Mid-America’s 2021 Nominating Committee. Voting runs May 6 through June 3 and is open to all cooperative customers with voting stock.

The 20-member committee – five from each state – selects candidates for both the Board of Directors and Nominating Committee.

Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA), an agricultural lending cooperative serving more than 80,000 customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.