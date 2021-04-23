COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 24

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. at Graham High School or via streaming. For in-person tickets: ghstickets@gmail.com. For streaming tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Chicken Noodle Take-out Dinners: distributed 4-7 p.m. at Lakeland Golf Club, 1772 Kiser Lake Road, for $12 by Our Town Saint Paris. Proceeds go toward new playground equipment at Harmon Park.

Mechanicsburg Safety Committee: 7:30 a.m., village municipal building, 18 N. Main St.

Sunday, April 25

“Newsies”: 2 p.m. at Graham High School or via streaming. For in-person tickets: ghstickets@gmail.com. For streaming tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, April 26

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Women’s Tourist Club Program: 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Author Judy Smith will discuss, sell, sign “Reading and Cooking with Children.” For reservations, call Rita Anderson, 937-206-1363.

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book is “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney. Pick up book at library.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.

Tuesday, April 27

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting, elementary/jr. high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68 (original date was April 20)

Urbana City School District: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 711 Wood St. View, comment and get info on proposed curriculum materials for English Language Arts, Foreign Languages, and Physical Education and new Technology course.