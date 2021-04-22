COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, April 23

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. at Graham High School or via streaming. For in-person tickets: ghstickets@gmail.com. For streaming tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Saturday, April 24

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

“Newsies”: 7 p.m. at Graham High School or via streaming. For in-person tickets: ghstickets@gmail.com. For streaming tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Chicken Noodle Take-out Dinners: distributed 4-7 p.m. at Lakeland Golf Club, 1772 Kiser Lake Road, for $12 by Our Town Saint Paris. Proceeds go toward new playground equipment at Harmon Park.

Mechanicsburg Safety Committee: 7:30 a.m., village municipal building, 18 N. Main St.

Sunday, April 25

“Newsies”: 2 p.m. at Graham High School or via streaming. For in-person tickets: ghstickets@gmail.com. For streaming tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/20577

“Tom & Jerry”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG

Monday, April 26

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Women’s Tourist Club Program: 2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Author Judy Smith will discuss, sell, sign “Reading and Cooking with Children.” For reservations, call Rita Anderson, 937-206-1363.

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book is “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney. Pick up book at library.

Champaign County Republican Club: 6:30 p.m., Activities Building at fairgrounds. Speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy. Open to everyone interested in the political process with a conservative focus.