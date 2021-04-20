Perpetual announces 2nd quarter operating results

On April 19, 2021, Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) reported fiscal second quarter net income of $1.18 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.48, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $1.23 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. For the six months ended March 31, 2021, the Savings Bank reported $2.37 million of net income, or $0.96 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $2.72 million of net income, or $1.10 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Total assets decreased to $390.6 million at March 31, 2021. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $79.1 million at March 31, 2021, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

