COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 17

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Godzilla vs. Kong – PG-13: 4:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, April 18

Godzilla vs. Kong – PG-13: 2:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, April 19

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

DAR: meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: regular 9 a.m. meeting in EMA office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OKWPjf or 1-929-205-6099

Tuesday, April 20

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Hanging Planter: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Make hanging planter from plastic bottle.

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at elementary/jr. high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68

Wednesday, April 21

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg High School gym

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.