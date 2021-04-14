COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, April 15

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council: Economic Development Committee at 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Lily Pad/Frog Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional). Taught by Lisa Ware.

Friday, April 16

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Herb Pots Make it Take It: registration due today for April 24 Master Gardener Volunteers event. Register at http://go.osu.edu/MakeIt Cost is $25 per pot (includes 5 herbs), and additional herbs are available for purchase.

Saturday, April 17

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Monday, April 19

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

DAR: meeting via Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: regular 9 a.m. meeting in EMA office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2OKWPjf or 1-929-205-6099

Tuesday, April 20

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Hanging Planter: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Make hanging planter from plastic bottle.

Urbana Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at elementary/jr. high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68