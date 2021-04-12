WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

Ryan Motzko and Katelyn Stapleton are West Liberty-Salem’s April Students of the Month. Here are their comments.

Ryan Motzko

PARENTS: Dale & Jodi Motzko

School Activities and Awards: Activities – Soccer, quick recall, musical, calc club co-president, NHS; Awards – 2nd place county art show, 1st place congressional art show

If I were principal for a day: I would resign after an hour of hard work and move someplace warm year-round.

Favorite school memory: Everyday of art class.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: my parents, teachers, and friends

Because: they have always encouraged me to explore my interests in life, making me the person I am today.

Lately, I have been reading: For Whom the Bell Tolls by Ernest Hemingway.

My advice to parents: Give your kids some space and let them make mistakes on their own. Letting them make mistakes helps them learn and become more responsible in life.

My biggest regret: not taking any online college classes to get more college credit my senior year.

Next year I will be: Attending Miami University majoring in plant biology.

Katelyn Stapleton

PARENTS: Rex and Karen Stapleton

School Activities and Awards: 4 varsity seasons of Cross Country (9th-12th grade), 4 varsity seasons of Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field (9th-12th grade), 2 varsity seasons of Swim Team (11th-12th grade), 4 years of Varsity Choir (9th-12th grade), National Honor Society (11th-12th grade), 4 time Academic All-Ohioan in Cross Country, Indoor, and Outdoor Track, 6 time Athletic All-Ohioan in Cross Country, Indoor, and Outdoor Track, Member of the 2019 Track and Field State Championship Team, Member of the 2020 Cross Country State Championship Team, Member of the 2019 Cross Country Runner-Up Team

If I were principal for a day: I would give students a free period during the day to choose to have recess or naptime.

Favorite school memory: Being on the first ever WLS girls State Championship team in school history.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and my coach, Ann Vogel

Because: They have given me love and encouragement through my growth not only as a student athlete, but as a person. They have continued to push me to be a better person through every obstacle I face, and have taught me how to be an independent, strong woman.

Lately, I have been reading: “The Liberator” by Alex Kershaw

My advice to parents: Encourage your kids to identify and learn from their mistakes. It is a great learning tool, that can build character and grow self confidence.

My biggest regret: Taking these last four year for granted. It flys by.

Next year I will be: Attending Southern Illinois University to study exercise science and to continue my Cross Country and Track career.

Motzko https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Motzko.jpg Motzko Stapleton https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_Stapleton.jpeg Stapleton

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

