COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, April 13

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. special meeting at the high school to act on a resolution to approve a community reinvestment area agreement and exemption to be approved by the city of Urbana

Wednesday, April 14

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard Kingscreek Road, Cable

Thursday, April 15

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council: Economic Development Committee at 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building

Lily Pad/Frog Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional). Taught by Lisa Ware.

Friday, April 16

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Herb Pots Make it Take It: registration due today for April 24 Master Gardener Volunteers event. Register at http://go.osu.edu/MakeIt Cost is $25 per pot (includes 5 herbs), and additional herbs are available for purchase.

Saturday, April 17

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.