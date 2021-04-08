COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, April 9

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Stop by library anytime during the hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, April 10

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, April 11

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, April 12

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 6 (kindergarten)-5th grade. Meets second Monday of month at this time, each month exploring new topic. Today: Upcycling.

STEAM Club: Pick up Marshmallow Play-dough Grab & Go Kit starting today at Champaign County Library

Tuesday, April 13

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.