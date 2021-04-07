4-Hers ‘egg’ yards for Easter surprise

The Food, Fashion & Creative Arts Board of Champaign County 4-H held the annual Egg My Yard fundraiser on April 3. They were hired to egg the yards of 24 families in Champaign County, stuffing goodies into plastic eggs and hiding them in yards the evening before Easter. The board also received $120 in donations that allowed them to egg six other yards.

The board includes high school-aged 4-H members who carry non-livestock projects and hold various activities for younger 4-Hers to make them aware of the numerous non-livestock 4-H projects available to them.

The board is creating a video library to highlight activities of various non-livestock project books. Access the videos by visiting the Champaign County OSU Extension website at champaign.osu.edu and clicking on the Non-Livestock Project Video Library under the 4-H Youth Development project area.

Contact Kiley Horn at 937-772-6013 or at horn.217@osu.edu for more information about the board, their projects and ways to support them.

Hannah Dingledine and Charli Hawk take a photo break while egging a yard the evening before Easter.

Submitted by Champaign County Extension.

