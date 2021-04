Harris artwork about blooming in darkness

Editor’s note: This is one in a series of individual profiles of participants in this year’s “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser.

The polls are now open for the 10th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The tongue-in-cheek competition features non-artist celebrities creating works of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

Today’s featured artist is Sarah Harris. She is the baker and business owner of Baked By Sarah. She is studying Business/Marketing at Eastern Gateway Community College.

She enjoys writing, interior design and, of course, baking.

“This piece was inspired by my love for dark hues and bright florals,” she said “It also reflects the personal growth I experienced during what we can all say was a very difficult year last year. It’s a reminder that beautiful things can bloom, even in darkness.”

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana.

The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the May 7 dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the VFW Hall, 220 E. Court St. Tickets are $25 each and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after the dinner, and all proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

This artwork by Sarah Harris was inspired by her love for dark hues and bright florals. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_sarah2.jpg This artwork by Sarah Harris was inspired by her love for dark hues and bright florals. Submitted photo