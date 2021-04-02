COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, April 3

Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m., Harmon Park, St. Paris, for kids between 0 and 10. Rain date is Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. in the park. Annual event sponsored by St. Paris Federation of Churches.

Easter Egg Hunt: noon, grassy hill in front of Moss Gym at Urbana High School for children age 12 and younger. All are asked to wear masks. Sponsored by Urbana FOP Lodge 93, assisted by UHS DECA students.

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., for ages 13 and older, Mechanicsburg Public Library. Meets at this time each Saturday. For those who enjoy art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, April 4

Godzilla vs. Kong PG-13: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, April 5

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/39tTlst or 1 929 205 6099 (Meeting ID: 983 1435 9487; Passcode: 854880)

Tuesday, April 6

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10:30 a.m., Commission Conference Room, county Community Center, Urbana

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9:30 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Wednesday, April 7

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.