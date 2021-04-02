PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Olivia is still looking for her purrfect fur-ever home where she’ll be the only cat! She’s a sweet little 2-1/2-year-old orange tabby who is spayed and will go home up to date on vaccines. Olivia is in a foster home, so if you’re interested in meeting her – give us a call at 937-653-6233 and we’ll arrange a meet & greet.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Currently in a foster home, sweet Olivia needs a permanent one-cat home of her own. Call PAWS Animal shelter to arrange a meet & greet. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/04/web1_PawsCat.jpg Currently in a foster home, sweet Olivia needs a permanent one-cat home of her own. Call PAWS Animal shelter to arrange a meet & greet.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.