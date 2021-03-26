ODOT seeks comments on proposed High St. project

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the city of Urbana’s proposed Urbana South High Street Improvements project (PID 112019).

Improvements would include adding pedestrian and bicycle access, addressing traffic-related safety concerns, addressing inadequate stormwater control, and providing improved on-street parking. The project will include roadway reconstruction, new sidewalk and storm sewer, shared lane markings, and traffic calming measures.

Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources.

Those interested in giving feedback on the project can submit comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721. Comments should be submitted by Friday, April 30.

Additional information regarding the project is available at the ODOT PROJECTS page or go to https://bit.ly/3lQ3O6x

Enter the project’s unique PID number into the “Search by Keyword” filter.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.