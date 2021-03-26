PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)
Meet Joshia, a 7-year-old neutered male. He is a black and white tuxedo with beautiful green eyes and he is one of the sweetest, friendliest cats you’ll ever meet. Joshia is looking for a new home due to his former owner’s health issues. Please come meet him today at in the Cattery at Paws Animal Shelter.
Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.
Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.