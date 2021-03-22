UHS DECA sets another chapter record at state competition

The Urbana and Ohio Hi-Point – Urbana DECA chapters competed in the first-ever virtual Ohio Career Development Conference from March 5-14.
Twenty-seven students from the Urbana Chapter and 4 students from the OHP-Urbana Chapter tested their skills and knowledge among Ohio’s best in an attempt to qualify for DECA’s International Career Development Conference. From Urbana, 15 students placed in the top 12 in the state while OHP-Urbana had 2 place in the top 12. Urbana saw its first qualifiers since 2017 and set a chapter record with 7 students qualifying for the ICDC competition.
In a normal year, students would be headed to Anaheim, California to compete, but instead will compete virtually from Urbana.
Results are as follows:
3rd Place
Harmony Stewart – Accounting Applications
Otto Johnson & Riley Johnson – Start-Up Business Plan
5th Place
Owen McCreight & Joey Timm – Business Law & Ethics
Landon Turner & Camden Weiss – Hospitality Services
Non-ICDC qualifiers
5th Place
Kate Bender, Paige Martinez & Stephanie Selvaggio – Integrated Marketing
Campaign – Service
Duke Buckalew, Marah Donahoe & Justin Rutan – Integrated Marketing
Campaign – Product
7th Place
JaiShaun Peterson & John Trammell – Financial Services
10th Place
Meghan & Morgan Stumpf – Innovation Plan
Information from UHS DECA.