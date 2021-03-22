UHS DECA sets another chapter record at state competition

The Urbana and Ohio Hi-Point – Urbana DECA chapters competed in the first-ever virtual Ohio Career Development Conference from March 5-14.

Twenty-seven students from the Urbana Chapter and 4 students from the OHP-Urbana Chapter tested their skills and knowledge among Ohio’s best in an attempt to qualify for DECA’s International Career Development Conference. From Urbana, 15 students placed in the top 12 in the state while OHP-Urbana had 2 place in the top 12. Urbana saw its first qualifiers since 2017 and set a chapter record with 7 students qualifying for the ICDC competition.

In a normal year, students would be headed to Anaheim, California to compete, but instead will compete virtually from Urbana.

Results are as follows:

3rd Place

Harmony Stewart – Accounting Applications

Otto Johnson & Riley Johnson – Start-Up Business Plan

5th Place

Owen McCreight & Joey Timm – Business Law & Ethics

Landon Turner & Camden Weiss – Hospitality Services

Non-ICDC qualifiers

5th Place

Kate Bender, Paige Martinez & Stephanie Selvaggio – Integrated Marketing

Campaign – Service

Duke Buckalew, Marah Donahoe & Justin Rutan – Integrated Marketing

Campaign – Product

7th Place

JaiShaun Peterson & John Trammell – Financial Services

10th Place

Meghan & Morgan Stumpf – Innovation Plan

Pictured from left to right, row 1: Riley Johnson, Otto Johnson, Harmony Stewart, Kate Bender, Paige Martinez, Stephanie Selvaggio; row 2: John Trammell, JaiShaun Peterson, Duke Buckalew, Justin Rutan, Marah Donahoe, Owen McCreight, Joey Timm, Camden Weiss, Landon Turner. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from UHS DECA.

