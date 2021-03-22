Local Easter Egg Hunts start Saturday

Three area communities reported plans for Easter Egg Hunts in their communities:

-In Mechanicsburg, an Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. March 27 at Goshen Park for children 10 years old and younger. The event will be hosted by the American Legion.

-The St. Paris Federation of Churches will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Harmon Park. Children between the ages of 0 and 10 are invited to join the fun. In the event of a weather postponement, the rain date will be Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at Harmon Park.

-Urbana FOP Lodge 93 will host a community Easter Egg Hunt at noon on Saturday, April 3, on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School. The lodge anticipates having approximately 3,000 eggs for children. Children 12 years of age and younger are invited to participate. The lodge will be assisted by students from the Urbana High School DECA class.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask. Using the larger area of the grassy hill will allow event planners to spread out the children during the hunt.