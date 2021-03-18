County library offers at-home COVID-19 test kits

Beginning Monday, March 22, the Champaign County Library will distribute free COVID-19 at-home test kits through the drive-up window at the Main Library in Urbana and curbside at the North Lewisburg Branch Library during regular business hours.

The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are self-administered nasal swab tests with results available in 15 minutes. These tests are provided at no cost by the state of Ohio in partnership with eMed. Patrons may request a test for themselves as well as up to four family members.

Once home with the test, you will need internet access and either a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop with webcam. Using the NAVICA app (available for iOS or Android) or https://ohio.emed.com, answer a series of questions to prepare for a free online session with an eMed proctor who will provide instructions for taking the test. The entire process will take 15-30 minutes.

Test results will remain available in the NAVICA app for 7 days and can be used to return to work, school, for traveling, or other occasions when a negative test result is required.

To request a test kit, call the Main Library at 937-653-3811 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. or Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. You may also call the North Lewisburg Branch Library at 937-747-3043, Monday-Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. or Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

