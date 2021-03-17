4-H members want to ‘Egg Your Yard’

The Champaign County Friends of 4-H are sponsoring an Egg Your Yard fundraiser for the Champaign County 4-H Food, Fashion and Creative Arts Board.

4-H members will scatter candy-filled eggs in yards within Champaign County from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 3, for children to find on Easter Sunday morning.

Provide your name, address, phone number and check ($20 for 25 eggs and $35 for 50 eggs) payable to the Champaign County 4-H FCS Committee by Friday, April 2, to the Champaign County Extension Office, 1512 S. U.S. Hwy 68, Suite B100, Urbana, OH 43078.