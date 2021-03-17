LOOKING FORWARD – George Fithian

This “Looking Forward” segment is from the perspective of George Fithian, who established a tavern in a hewn log house in 1806 at the site that now is the Urbana U.S. Post Office, the southwest corner of South Main and West Market streets. The log house later was converted into a store by Samuel McCord. Around 1816, school was taught there by Hiram M. Curry.

When Champaign County was partitioned from Greene & Franklin counties in 1805, the house of George Fithian in Springfield was designated the temporary seat of justice for Champaign County (which then included Springfield). The county seat of justice was later established in a log structure on East Court Street in Urbana. Fithian was elected the first mayor of Urbana in 1816 and was elected county commissioner in 1818. In 1821 he was elected associate judge of the county.

Some years later George Fithian and his family moved to Danville, Illinois, where he also became active in government. One of his sons founded the town of Fithian, located just west of Danville.

This is a 2021 photo of the Urbana U.S. Post Office on the southwest corner of South Main and West Market streets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/03/web1_Fithian.jpg This is a 2021 photo of the Urbana U.S. Post Office on the southwest corner of South Main and West Market streets. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Museum, a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tues. – Fri. 10-4 and Sat. 10-2.

