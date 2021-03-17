COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, March 18

Daffodil/Bunny Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for all ages. Make spring drawings in class taught by Lisa Ware. Will need drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils, drawing paper/pad (optional.

Baby Bounce: Babies 6 weeks through 12 months and their caregiver will enjoy working on developmental milestones with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council’s Economic Development Committee: 5 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor

Urbana City Council’s BR-1 Zoning Updates-Committee: 6 p.m., Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor

Friday, March 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m. at Urbana municipal building

Coloring for Relaxation: 3-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older. Stop in anytime during this hour and relax by coloring. All materials provided.

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

“The Courier”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Movie rated PG-13.

Saturday, March 20

Anime Club: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13 and older who enjoy the art and storytelling of Japanese manga and anime

“The Courier”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Movie rated PG-13.

Sunday, March 21

“The Courier”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Movie rated PG-13.

Monday, March 22

Book Club: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. This month’s book is “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain. Copies available at the library.

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers while supplies last at the St. Paris Public Library