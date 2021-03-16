DAR announces student award winners

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 15 via Zoom. Regent Snyder called the meeting to order and proceeded with the DAR opening ritual. The Pledge of Allegiance was read by Pat Detwiler, the American’s Creed was read by Becky Shultz and the Star Spangled Banner was read by Janet Ebert. Regent Snyder then read the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America. Present for the meeting were 16 members and 14 guests.

The President General’s message and National Defense report were available by email to members for reading prior to meeting. President General Denise Doring VanBuren mentioned that all DAR members should be proud to be the lead sponsor of the virtual birthday celebration for George Washington being staged by historic Mount Vernon on February 22, 2021. The National Defense report commemorated February as National Black History Month, also known as National African American History Month. During the month of February, we recognize the role of African Americans in American history and celebrate their achievements. On the third Monday of February, the United States celebrates the federal holiday now commonly known as Presidents’ Day. This year the date was February 15, 2021.

Our February meeting, held on President’s Day, is an awards ceremony for students fifth through eighth grades who participate in the DAR American History Essay Contest. In addition, we honor Good Citizens from the senior class of each participating county school. Vice Regent and Committee Chair, Linda Fullerton, explained that this year’s essay theme centered around “The Boston Massacre.” March 5, 2020 marked the 250th anniversary of this event. Students were asked to imagine they were living in Boston and, after witnessing the events of March 5, to describe their family’s discussion about the Boston Massacre and what role it played in organizing colonists against the British King and Parliament.

Lisa Johnson participated from Graham Middle School. Participants from Mechanicsburg Middle School were Clair Rogers, Taylor Heizer, Gabrielle Love, and Isabelle Rogers. Mechanicsburg Dohron Wilson Elementary was represented by Hank Huffman, Ella Davis, Douglas Violet, and Wade Rammel.

The DAR Good Citizen winners were: Graham – Rebekah Wahl; Mechanicsburg – Grace Forrest; Triad – Ryland Smiles; West Liberty-Salem – Selena Weaver; and Urbana – Paige Martinez. Linda Fullerton congratulated each of these extremely talented young people who represent our area schools so very well. To close the program, the chapter was very pleased to recognize their nominee, Mr. Scott Marsh of Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools, as History Teacher of the Year.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder encouraged chapter members to find the link of the Ohio Members’ Website and register for the Online State Conference which will be held March 19-21, 2001. The deadline for registration is March 1, 2001 and the fee is $10.00. Presently, 358 members are registered. Regent Snyder suggested that the chapter look ahead to rescheduling the celebration of our 125th Anniversary to October. In addition, there may be an opportunity to write a grant proposal in the near future. Coming up in the Spring months, there will be an erection of America 250! DAR Patriot Markers at Christian Waldschmidt House. In keeping with the present day Covid-19 pandemic, Regent Snyder asked that members continue to pray for our medical personnel and first responders. In addition, it is important to stay in touch with each other.

Secretary’s Report: The December 2020 and January 2021 minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks gave the Treasurers reports for January and February and they were filed for audit. It was moved by Judi Henson and seconded by Becky Shultz that payment be approved for five trophies for the Champaign County Junior Fair. Motion carried.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 73 members. She welcomed Lynda Berube as the chapter’s newest member. One prospective member is in process.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert gave an interesting report on our Nation’s Capital Building.

The Indian Report was given by Judith Kathary, and Judi Henson informed members that 251 hours of Service to American have been recorded since January 1, 2021. Members are strongly encouraged to report their hours monthly. Pat Detwiler informed members that the date for the Wreath Retirement and Flag Retirement event will be on March 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Detwiler Barnyard. It was exciting to learn that 95 wreaths for December 2021 have already been sponsored!

New Business: New Business included a discussion of current projects to support active duty service personnel as well as the National Guard put forward by Ohio Society DAR Project Committee. It was moved by Pat Detwiler and seconded by Jeanette Enyart that Urbana Chapter DAR purchase four cases (12 boxes each) of a variety of Girl Scout Cookies for active duty personnel as part of Project Patriot. This order would be split between Urbana and St.Paris Girl Scout groups. Motion carried. It was moved by Judi Henson and seconded by Pat Detwiler that Urbana Chapter DAR purchase five cases of 40 pairs each of HotHands brand hand warmers on Amazon for direct shipment to National Guard. Motion carried.

The Chapter decided to purchase a US Flag flown over DAR Constitution Hall to present as an award of distinction. The Chapter also approved a Community Service Award proposal. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:30 PM. The next meeting will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:30 PM via Zoom. The speaker will be Addie King, local Attorney and Author.

DAR members held a flag and wreath retirement ceremony at the Detwiler barnyard. The wreaths were from the Wreaths Across America project honoring deceased veterans and the flags were those no longer suitable for display. Following the burning, ashes are buried.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

