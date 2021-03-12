Firecracker Car Show set for July 4

The Champaign Cruisers will hold the 23rd annual Firecracker Car Show on July 4 on the Skelley Lumber property, 1300 N. Main St., just north of Grimes Field in Urbana.
Registration is 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and costs $10. Spectators will not be charged. Donations are appreciated and all proceeds go to charity.
Seventy-plus trophies will be awarded starting at 3 p.m. Must be present to win.
The event includes 300 dash plaques, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, goody bags, food, music and a variety of vehicles.
NSRA Safety Inspections will be available.
Alcohol is not permitted. Pets must be leashed and owners are to clean up after them.
Submitted by Champaign Cruisers.