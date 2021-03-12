Firecracker Car Show set for July 4

The Champaign Cruisers will hold the 23rd annual Firecracker Car Show on July 4 on the Skelley Lumber property, 1300 N. Main St., just north of Grimes Field in Urbana.

Registration is 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and costs $10. Spectators will not be charged. Donations are appreciated and all proceeds go to charity.

Seventy-plus trophies will be awarded starting at 3 p.m. Must be present to win.

The event includes 300 dash plaques, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, goody bags, food, music and a variety of vehicles.

NSRA Safety Inspections will be available.

Alcohol is not permitted. Pets must be leashed and owners are to clean up after them.

The Champaign Cruisers are looking forward to another festive Fourth of July Firecracker Car Show.

Submitted by Champaign Cruisers.

