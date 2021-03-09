Urbana gears up for spring cleaning

The city of Urbana is thinking spring-cleaning with the following:

-Oak Dale Cemetery Spring Clean-up is planned for March 15-May 21. No ground decorations will be permitted during this time, except for Easter and Mother’s Day. Weather conditions may extend/delay posted dates.

-City street crews started street sweeper routes on Monday, March 8.

-Because of the early break in winter weather, the city Compost Facility will open Monday, March 15.

Visit Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/CityofUrbanaOhio/

Submitted story

Submitted by the city of Urbana.

Submitted by the city of Urbana.