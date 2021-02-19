COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, February 20

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

Girl Scout Cookie Drive-thru Booth: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1511 S. Main St., Urbana. Cash, credit cards, checks accepted. Proceeds support Champaign County Girl Scouts.

“Blithe Spirit”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Sunday, February 21

“Blithe Spirit”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Monday, February 22

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, 103 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. For appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or visit Redcrossblood.org

Urbana Planning Commission: 6-8 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building or via GoToMeeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/741383301 or 1-872-240-3311 (Access Code 741-383-301)

Champaign County Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m. virtual meeting. Members will receive link info by email. Others desiring link should email ema@co.champaign.oh.us (originally scheduled Feb. 16)

Homeland Security: virtual meeting immediately after 9 a.m. LEPC meeting. Members will receive link info by email. Others desiring link should email ema@co.champaign.oh.us (originally scheduled Feb. 16)

Tuesday, February 23

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Grab & Go Kits available starting today at Champaign County Library. Create a Pokemon pal.

Tax Incentive Review Council Meeting-Housing Council: 6-7 p.m., at Champaign Economic Partnership, 3 Monument Square, Urbana

Wednesday, February 24

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.