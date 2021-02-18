Graham students inducted into Honor Society

The A.B. Graham National Honor Society Chapter, shown here, includes the following recently-inducted students: Lauran Bailey, Zachary Blosser, Ava Buell, Jenna Burroughs, Isabelle Burroughs, Abigail Butcher, Brent Case, Jaesen Casey, Abigail Crisler, Elaina Faulkner, Dalton Hannahs, Alexis Hart, Maria McIntosh, Kylie McWhinney, Brady Olson, Amber Robeson, Gillian Setty, Kayla Smith, Chloe Snyder, Cooper Strader and Dena Wilson.

Submitted photo