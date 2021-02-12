PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Kanga, an 8-month-old spayed female tiger kitten who is sweet and playful. She’s got a lot of personality, however, she is not quite fond of some of the other cats. She does tolerate them, but she’s selective! We’re thinking maybe she would like to have her castle to herself. Come visit Kanga at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Kanga is an 8-month-old female feline ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

