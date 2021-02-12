Almost time to buy Girl Scout cookies

It is Girl Scout Cookie Time and the Girl Scouts of Champaign County soon will be out selling those boxes of yummy cookies. The pandemic has chased them from their usual sale sites, but drive-thru cookie booths will be located in parking lots in Urbana, St. Paris and North Lewisburg.

Pay with cash, credit card or check for cookie boxes. Most boxes sell for $5, and a couple sell for $6.

“Please support our Champaign County Girl Scout troops by buying your favorite cookies,” said Cheryl Paxton, the county’s cookie coordinator. Proceeds from local sales go toward Champaign County troop activities.

Drive-thru booths are scheduled for:

February 20

-9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave. Urbana

-9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

February 26

-4-7 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

February 27

-9 a.m.-6 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 East Lawn Ave., Urbana

-9 a.m.-6 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

March 5

-5-8 p.m., North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 Maple St., North Lewisburg

March 6

-Noon-4 p.m., North Lewisburg United Methodist Church, 124 Maple St., North Lewisburg

-10 a.m.4 p.m., Graham Elementary, 9464 W. U.S. Route Hwy 36, St. Paris