Chamber awards ‘Best of Champaign County’

Nichole Bloemhard of The Peoples Savings Bank accepts the Best of Champaign County Award for Best Financial Institution from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Todd and Jill Michael, owners of Pretty Prairie Farm, accept the Best of Champaign County Award for Best Event Venue from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Connie Miller, owner of The Boston, accepts the Best of Champaign County Award for Best Antique/Consignment Shop from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.