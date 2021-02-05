Free advice offered about chronic health conditions

Three free six-week programs offering advice on chronic conditions, chronic pain and diabetes are available over the phone or through online Zoom workshops, courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit serving older adults of Champaign, Logan, Clark, Miami, Shelby, Darke, Greene, Montgomery and Preble counties.

Each program has a weekly session for six weeks. New groups are scheduled to begin every seven weeks starting in March, May, June, August and September this year. Free materials are shipped to participants’ homes so they can set goals, learn skills and take charge of their health.

Phone discussion groups last about 45 minutes. Each Zoom workshop is about two hours.

Register for one or more of the programs to get support and advice from skilled and caring leaders, proven tools and other participants with similar experiences and challenges. Upcoming programs are listed on the agency website: https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-programs/

Space is limited, so those interested are advised to register as soon as possible. Contact Ann Finnicum at HealthyUAnn@gmail.com or 937-567-0284 to register or discuss which program and format may be best for you.