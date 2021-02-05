COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, February 6

“The Marksman”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Sunday, February 7

“The Marksman”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Rated PG-13.

Monday, February 8

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: Pick up craft and activity bags for toddlers and preschoolers at the St. Paris Public Library while supplies last

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., M’burg Public Library, for ages 6 (kindergarten)-5th grade. Club meets at this time the second Monday of each month. This month: explore history of Valentine’s Day and build Valentine Pal.

STEAM Club: kids in 3rd grade and up invited to visit Champaign County Library starting today to pick up a Grab & Go kit. Limited number available. This month, make recycled paper.

Grab & Go Kits: This month’s kits available for pickup starting today at Champaign County Library. There are kits for preschool, K-5, and teens. Kits include crafts or activities to complete at home. Supplies are limited.

Great Backyard Bird Count: Adults invited to visit Champaign County Library starting today to pick up this month’s Adult Take and Make It Kit. Includes supplies to make bird feeder, info about bird count. Info also at library’s event page.

Mechanicsburg Board of Education: regular meeting moved to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 10

Tuesday, February 9

Toddler Storytime: – Little ones crawling through 2 years old will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Wednesday, February 10

Preschool Storytime: Children 3 years through kindergarten will enjoy singing, dancing, stories and learning with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Mechanicsburg Board of Education: regular meeting at 6:45 p.m. (originally scheduled for Feb. 8)