Community Center hosts monthly blood drive

DAYTON – The Champaign County community will support the cause of “Blood Donor Year” by sponsoring its monthly blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt and the new “Fight. Heal. Give” face mask. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The CBC blood drives at the county Community Center began a monthly schedule in November 2020. They now include the opportunity to make COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) donations to aid critically ill coronavirus patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to depress blood collection and winter weather has caused cancellations. Community Blood Center is declaring “Blood Donor Year” and asks donors to give three times in 2021 to compensate for the loss or reduced capacity of multiple high school and corporate blood drives.

There is no deferral or delay in giving blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. If you have recently recovered from COVID-19 you may donate 14 days after your last symptoms.

CBC is seeking people who have recovered from the coronavirus to “Fight, Heal and Give” by donating COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “Fight. Heal. Give” t-shirt and face mask. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

CCP donors who have received the COVID-19 vaccine may be eligible to continue donating CCP. To confirm your eligibility email canidonate@givingblood.org or call 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Community Blood Center.

