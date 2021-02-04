USPS temporarily relocates Westville Post Office operations

WESTVILLE— A vehicle crashed into the Westville Post Office earlier this week, which caused significant damage to the structure of the building. In accordance with OSHA and USPS regulations and to safeguard the health and safety of customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily relocating operations from the Westville Post Office, 3987 W. U.S. Route 36, Westville, to the Urbana Post Office, 200 S. Main St., Urbana.

P.O. Box customers can pick up mail at the Urbana Post Office. They must show identification. Hours of the Urbana Post Office are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Submitted story

Submitted by the U.S. Postal Service.

Submitted by the U.S. Postal Service.