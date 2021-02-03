WL-S students say ‘Thank you’ to those who serve

Macochee Paramedics Alan Hager and Kyle Brugler hold a thank-you sign created by West Liberty-Salem first graders. WL-S Elementary students observed The Great Kindness Challenge last week by making signs for local businesses and groups that impact students and the community.

