COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, January 23

“News of the World”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., county Health District, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68, Urbana. For appointment: 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID, insurance card.

Sunday, January 24

“News of the World”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 25

Urbana Stormwater Review Committee: 7-8:30 p.m. via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/498642701 or via phone at 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 498-642-701)

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: – Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers, at the St. Paris Public Library, while supplies last

Urbana Planning Commission: 6-7 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building; or via https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/825282941; or 1-571-317-3112 (Access Code 825-282-941)

Urbana Downtown Design Review Board: 7-8 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/451035789; or 1-872-240-3212 (Access Code 451-035-789)

Tuesday, January 26

Clothespin Snowflake: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make snowflake from clothespins. Registration required.

Teen Program: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 11-18. Marble or paint your boring yellow pencils to make them stand out.

Toddler Storytime: Little ones crawling through 2 years will enjoy singing, dancing and stories with Miss Lisa. Watch on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page.

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. work session. Join on computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/461965813 or by phoning 1-872-240-3212 (Access Code 461-965-813)