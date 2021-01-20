Black promoted to rank of sergeant

Detective Ryan M. Black, right, of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Tuesday. Shown in the photo with Sheriff Matthew Melvin, Black joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and has been assigned to various divisions, including Uniform Patrol and Criminal/Special Investigations.

