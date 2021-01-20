COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, January 21

Robin Pulling Worm Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m. in EMA office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, January 22

“News of the World”: 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, January 23

“News of the World”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 24

“News of the World”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 25

Urbana Stormwater Review Committee: 7-8:30 p.m. via computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/498642701 or via phone at 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 498-642-701)

Anytime Story with Miss Lisa: Watch Miss Lisa share a story on the St. Paris Public Library YouTube channel or the St. Paris Public Library Facebook page

Grab and Go Program Bags: – Pick up craft and activity bags for Toddlers and Preschoolers, at the St. Paris Public Library, while supplies last

Urbana Planning Commission: 6-7 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building; or via https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/825282941; or 1-571-317-3112 (Access Code 825-282-941)

Urbana Downtown Design Review Board: 7-8 p.m., upstairs training room in municipal building; or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/451035789; or 1-872-240-3212 (Access Code 451-035-789)