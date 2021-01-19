LOOKING FORWARD – 1811 School

This is a 2020 photo of the southeast corner of Scioto and Kenton streets. Circa 1811 a small log schoolhouse was erected here. This Looking Forward is from the perspective of Joshua Antrim, author of The History of Champaign and Logan Counties – From Their First Settlement, written in 1872. Antrim attended this subscription school. He recalled teachers included William Stephens, John C. Pearson, Henry Drake and George Bell. Schoolmates surviving at that time included Col. Douglas Luce, Joseph A. Reynolds and Mrs. Horace Muzzy. This address now is 301 Scioto, known as The Patrick House, built in 1855. The Champaign County Historical Museum is a not-for-profit organization that depends upon donations and dues to preserve, protect, archive and display the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The free public museum located at 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, is open to the public Tues. – Fri. 10-4 and Sat. 10-2.

