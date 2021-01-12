COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, January 13

Graham Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, January 14

Urbana Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all at elementary/junior high building, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (original date was Jan. 13)

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and gently-used Legos and funds to buy more welcome.

Common Tern Walking on Beach Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.

Friday, January 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., Urbana municipal building

“News of the World”: 7:30 p.m., PG-13 western/adventure starring Tom Hanks at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, January 16

“News of the World”: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., PG-13 western/adventure starring Tom Hanks at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 17

“News of the World”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., PG-13 western/adventure starring Tom Hanks at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana