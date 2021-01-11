COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, January 12

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: tax budget hearing at 6 p.m., followed by annual organizational meeting, followed by special board meeting, all via Zoom/YouTube

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: meeting date changed to Jan. 14 at 5:55 p.m. (tax budget meeting, then reorganizational meeting, then regular meeting at elementary/junior high building on South U.S. Route 68)

Graham Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, January 14

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and gently-used Legos and funds to buy more welcome.

Common Tern Walking on Beach Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.

Urbana Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all at elementary/junior high building, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana (original date was Jan. 13)

Friday, January 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board: 2:30 p.m., Urbana municipal building

Monday, January 18

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 5:30p.m. regular meeting, Wayne Township Meeting Hall, 3630 Inskeep Road, Cable

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 3-7 p.m., Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1121 N. Main St.