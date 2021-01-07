COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Friday, January 8

Wonder Woman 1984: 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, January 9

Wonder Woman 1984: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 10

Wonder Woman 1984: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 11

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for age 6 (kindergarten)-fifth grade. Club meets 2nd Monday of each month. This month, explore art of origami, folding paper to create creatures, objects.

“Women of Champaign County, Ohio”: 7 p.m. Champaign County Library event on Facebook Live. Learn about local women (prior to 1960) from all walks of life who helped make Champaign County what it is today.

Tuesday, January 12

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: tax budget hearing at 6 p.m., followed by annual organizational meeting, followed by special board meeting

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana