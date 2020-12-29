COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard Kingscreek Road, Cable

Wonder Woman 1984: 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Friday, January 1

Wonder Woman 1984: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saturday, January 2

Wonder Woman 1984: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 3

Wonder Woman 1984: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 4

DAR: remote meeting to complete annual report