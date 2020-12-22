Urbana FFA members earn Greenhand degrees

From left, Layne Settle, Mason Farmer and Lanee Russell are among eight Urbana FFA members who received Greenhand degrees at a December 14 ceremony. These three also recited the FFA Creed and were awarded FFA jackets. Other members receiving Greenhand degrees at the ceremony were Lily Canizo, Nathan Deere, Aerianna Hernandez, Madison McAlexander and Mikala McClung. In all 20 first-year members received degrees this year.

