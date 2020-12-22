WL-S students inducted into National Honor Society

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 23 members this month, including one senior and 22 juniors. Hayden Phillips presided as master of ceremony at the event, whose theme was “Let’s Glow Together.” Co- President Joshua Spinner spoke on “Glow wherever you go for you are not alone.”

The four core values of the NHS were read. Historian Kienna Whitman led with Leadership, followed by Vice President Noah Cline on Scholarship, Secretary Trinity Perkins on Service and Parliamentarian Garrett Richardson on Character.

Member Selena Weaver called each inductee forward as member Maria Henderson handed each a certificate and member Andrew Stoner placed cords on the inductees. Co-President Joshua Spinner led the group in the NHS pledge. Final words were given by Administrator Greg Johnson.

Art teacher June Seymour made gold masks for the juniors and blue masks for the seniors attending the ceremony.

New members of the WL-S Honor Society are, back row, Audrey McGill, Gabrielle Williams, Naomi McGill, Alison Gault, Aubrey Williams, middle row, Macie Campbell, Emily Hollar, Jocelynn Kennaw, Madison Bahan, Madison Casto, Brandon LaRoche, Bella Kauffman, front row, Jamie Gluckle, Amanda Domachowski, Megan Adams, Mandilyn Weaver, Brady Forsythe, Dylan Lauck, Hallie Smith, Micah Stoner, not pictured, Owen Johnson, Isaac Reames and Logan Saylor. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_WLS.jpg New members of the WL-S Honor Society are, back row, Audrey McGill, Gabrielle Williams, Naomi McGill, Alison Gault, Aubrey Williams, middle row, Macie Campbell, Emily Hollar, Jocelynn Kennaw, Madison Bahan, Madison Casto, Brandon LaRoche, Bella Kauffman, front row, Jamie Gluckle, Amanda Domachowski, Megan Adams, Mandilyn Weaver, Brady Forsythe, Dylan Lauck, Hallie Smith, Micah Stoner, not pictured, Owen Johnson, Isaac Reames and Logan Saylor. Submitted photo

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

