Urbana FFA team scores in top 10 at state

On December 8, Urbana FFA competed in the virtual state Food Science and Technology CDE. Marah Kerns, Phoebie Heatherly, Alistar Greenlee, Mckayla Mills, Layne Settle, Nathan Deere, Hailey Combs, Kendra Baccus and Aerianna Hernandez competed in the competition with the top four scorers being Hailey Combs-32nd, McKayla Mills-45th, Marah Kerns-57th, and Aeriana Hernandez-71st. These combined scores helped the team place 9th out of the 61 teams that competed.

The contest consisted of a 50-question written exam, which tests knowledge of the basic principles of food science and food technology. There are also customer inquiry situations where a product did not meet the satisfaction of a customer. Due to these complaints, students have to decide whether the inquiry is a safety or quality issue and further analyze the type of issue it is. Then students must look at pictures and decide whether or not there is a Good Manufacturing Practice violation occurring or not. Lastly, the students had to complete math problems related to food production and nutrition labels. The students have been attending multiple practices throughout November and December to prepare for the contest.

Shown are, from left in back, Nathan Deere, Layne Settle, Kendra Baccus, from left in front, Hailey Combs, McKayla Mills and Aerianna Hernandez. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_FFA-1.jpg Shown are, from left in back, Nathan Deere, Layne Settle, Kendra Baccus, from left in front, Hailey Combs, McKayla Mills and Aerianna Hernandez. Submitted photo

By Hailey Combs

Hailey Combs is the Urbana FFA reporter.

