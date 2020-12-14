COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, December 15

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Gentle Care – Dr. Ellen Spinner, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Christmas Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Visit meeting room and choose holiday crafts to take home. Stop by the photo booth to add to your Instagram feed. Socially-distanced event.

Urbana Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting, Elementary Multipurpose Room/Gymnasium, elementary/junior high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68 (note change of location)

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/720255997 or 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 720-255-997)

Wednesday, December 16

Book Christmas Tree: 2:30-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make a Christmas Tree out of a book.

Thursday, December 17

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, December 18

Wave to Santa: 5-7 p.m. Santa will wave to children from his toy shop window at Oxner’s, southeast quadrant of Monument Square. Santa’s Mail Box is right outside the store. Include address and maybe get a message from Santa.

Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 31st Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. movie, The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $10 and available at https://gloriatheatre.org/tickets.

Saturday, December 19

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 31st Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. movie, The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $10 and available at https://gloriatheatre.org/tickets.

Wreaths Across America: 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris; noon at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Ceremonies to be followed by the laying of wreaths at veterans’ graves.