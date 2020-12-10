Urbana FFA hosts virtual state leadership night

The Urbana FFA chapter hosted a state leadership night on Dec. 7. FFA members from Ben Logan, Graham, River Valley, Southeastern, Northwestern, Urbana and other schools attended the virtual workshop. State Officers Joe Helterbrand (secretary), Paige Teeters (vice president) and Olivia Coppler (VP at-large) led students as they learned to work as a team by competing in socially-distanced mock “minute to win it” activities. They also learned failure is the key to success and that everyone fails at some point. From left are Emma Ropp, Trey Williams, Shelbie Fife and Hailey Combs.

