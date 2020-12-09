Coffman, Hair Closet receive Chamber awards

John Coffman, of John Coffman Photography, received the Best Photographer award in the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Champaign County Contest.
Amy Jumper, owner of the Hair Closet, 104 S. Main St., Urbana, received the Best Hair Salon award in the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Champaign County Contest.
John Coffman, of John Coffman Photography, received the Best Photographer award in the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Champaign County Contest.
Amy Jumper, owner of the Hair Closet, 104 S. Main St., Urbana, received the Best Hair Salon award in the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s Best of Champaign County Contest.