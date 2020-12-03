Urbana Hospital has new satellite sleep center

Nearly 40 million Americans suffer from some form of sleep disorders. Mercy Health – Springfield’s sleep specialists have been helping patients rest better and avoid serious health risks through diagnosing and treating sleep disorders.

Following a $10,000 investment, Mercy Health expanded its Springfield sleep center to include a two-bed satellite location at Urbana Hospital. The center will offer sleep studies at the hospital as well as home sleep studies. The new satellite center will initially see patients overnight at Urbana Hospital Monday through Wednesday before expanding to a Sunday to Friday schedule. Its hours are 8:30 p.m.-8 a.m. Home sleep study hours will vary by demand.

“Providing quality care close to home is important to Mercy Health and this latest service expansion at Urbana Hospital demonstrates that,” said Urbana Hospital President Jamie Houseman. “Residents of Urbana and surrounding communities can benefit from our team of board-certified physicians, highly trained specialists and advanced medical technology to treat their sleep disorders and get back to enjoying restful sleep.”

Specialists monitor sleep study patients overnight as they sleep to check a wide variety of vital signs. The testing can determine the cause of the sleep disorder and is essential in finding a treatment. Moin Ranginwala, MD is the Medical Director of Urbana Hospital’s sleep center and he works with Mercy Health Physician Shakeel Bahadur, MD and Shahid Bashir, MD to interpret the sleep studies of patients of Mercy Health’s sleep centers in Springfield and Urbana.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

