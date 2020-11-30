Cable resident to lead fire district

NORTH LEWISBURG — Derek Hess has been named the new chief of the Northeast Champaign County Fire District (NECCFD), according to an announcement from its board of directors.

The NECCFD provides fire and emergency services to Rush Township, Wayne Township, Woodstock and North Lewisburg.

Hess brings 22 years of fire and medic experience to this position. Hess is full time with the Jerome Township firefighters and works with the fire chief on health and safety issues for the department. He has managed the purchase of multiple equipment grants, equipment negotiations and quality control.

Hess also began a junior firefighter program in Jerome Township. Currently, Hess is also in charge of the CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) instructors for the station.

Hess began his career at the Mechanicsburg Fire Department in 1998.

Hess and his family reside in Cable.

Derek Hess is the new Northeast Champaign County Fire District chief. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/11/web1_northeast.jpg Derek Hess is the new Northeast Champaign County Fire District chief.